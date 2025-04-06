Pattaya City awards certificates to 162 graduates of foreign language communication training program

PATTAYA, Thailand – Because learning never ends, Pattaya City hosted a certificate presentation ceremony for the Foreign Language Communication Training Program for the Public, Fiscal Year 2025, on April 3, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presiding over the ceremony and delivered congratulatory remarks to the graduates.

Organized by the Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education under Pattaya’s Education Bureau, the program aimed to equip local residents with foreign language communication skills to support their everyday lives and careers, especially in a city like Pattaya that sees a high influx of international tourists. The available courses included English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.







The training was held from February 15 to March 30, at Pattaya City Hall, with field practice at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya, J-Park Sriracha, and Koh Larn. A total of 162 participants received certificates including English (Basic and Intermediate): 52 people, Chinese (Basic and Intermediate): 55 people, Korean: 26 people, and Japanese: 29 people.

This initiative aligns with Pattaya City’s educational mission and its strategic development under the administration’s 4 goals and 15 policies, focusing on enhancing communication skills for better tourism and business interaction.

































