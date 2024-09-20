Pattaya mayor vows to end aggressive practices at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 19, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced new regulations aimed at streamlining operations at Laem Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya’s primary transit hub, which serves over 10,000 people daily. The pier has long struggled with operational inefficiencies, causing disputes over parking spaces and the aggressive promotion of overpriced speedboat services to tourists.







In an effort to address these issues, the city introduced a revamped system, which took effect on September 16. The regulations include prohibiting unauthorized individuals from directing tourists to parking areas and setting up a single service point for speedboat bookings.

Mayor Poramet stated that these measures aim to promote fairness among boat operators, reduce conflicts, and elevate the pier’s reputation. A dedicated task force has been deployed to monitor operations, ensuring smoother management and enhancing the overall appeal of the pier for tourists.





































