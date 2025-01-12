Pattaya hosts ‘Jet Ski and Local Speedboat Race Championship’ at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat presided over the opening ceremony of the 2025 Jet Ski and Local Speedboat Race Championship in Pattaya on January 11. The event was attended by Banlue Kullawanit, President of the Pattaya City Council, along with council members and honored guests. The opening ceremony took place at the multi-purpose sports ground at Jomtien Beach, Pattaya.

The event, organized by Pattaya City in collaboration with the Pattaya Jet Ski Club, aims to promote sports, physical health, and mental well-being. It underscores the importance of sports in enhancing the quality of life, fostering sportsmanship, and promoting unity among the people of Pattaya. The competition serves as a platform for local youth and residents to make the most of their free time by engaging in healthy activities, developing their skills, and promoting physical fitness.



The 2025 Jet Ski and Local Speedboat Race Championship is part of Pattaya’s annual sports activities, which are part of the city’s broader efforts to promote sports tourism. The event features two types of speedboat races (Formula One, F5 40 HP 2-stroke open, and 40 HP 2-stroke open sports boats) and eight categories of jet ski races. Categories include the Yamaha WaveRunner, endurance races, junior slalom, and stock runabout races, among others.

The winners of the competition will receive prestigious trophies and a total prize pool of over 267,000 Baht. This event aims to raise Pattaya’s profile as a leading sports city and boost its sports tourism industry, in line with the government’s and Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ policies. The championship also serves to stimulate the local economy and enhance Pattaya’s reputation in the national and international sports community.







































