Police return stolen bag to two Chinese tourists in Pattaya, earning gratitude and building trust

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police Colonel Nawin Sinthurat, Chief of Banglamung Police Station, assigned a team of investigators to help two Chinese tourists, who had reported a lost bag at the Crystal Palace Hotel in Naklua on January 10. The tourists had left their bags containing valuables in their hotel room, only to find it missing upon their return.







Upon receiving the report, the investigative team immediately began reviewing surveillance footage and discovered that another tourist had mistakenly taken the bag. The police swiftly contacted the individual, recovered the bag, and returned it to the tourists unharmed.

The two Chinese tourists expressed their gratitude with smiles, thanking the officers for their prompt action in recovering their belongings. This incident has not only reassured the tourists but also showcased the positive image of Thai police to international visitors, reinforcing the trust and safety tourists can feel while visiting Thailand.

































