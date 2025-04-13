Early Songkran celebrations soak Pattaya streets — tourists advised to stay alert when stepping out

PATTAYA, Thailand – The water fights have already begun in Pattaya, even before the official Wan Lai (April 19), turning the city’s beachfront and major roads into playful battlegrounds. From Soi 7 to Soi 10 along Pattaya Beach, tourists and locals are wasting no time getting into the Songkran spirit — splashing, spraying, and partying late into the night.

Visitors staying in the area should be aware that stepping out of their hotels may instantly land them in the heart of the action. Water buckets, high-pressure water guns, and even ice-cold drenchings are part of the tradition. While it’s all in good fun, it’s wise to keep valuables protected and avoid carrying electronics without waterproof gear.







So far, nighttime water fights are going unchecked, with no officials patrolling the zone. Traffic is also backing up heavily along the beach road, and conditions are expected to intensify as the official dates approach.

Locals say this area always kicks off the Songkran madness early — and this year is no exception.

Travel Tips for Tourists:

-Wear waterproof clothing or ponchos if heading outside.

-Use dry bags or zip-locks for phones and wallets.

-Avoid motorbikes in wet zones — roads can be slippery.

-Don’t expect to stay dry — even a short walk could end in a water war.

































