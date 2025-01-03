What’s next in Pattaya – tourists eager to celebrate Songkran, the ultimate Thai New Year fun

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran, Thailand’s traditional New Year festival, approaches, Pattaya is gearing up to host a vibrant and exciting celebration. Known for its water fights, street parties, and cultural festivities, Songkran in Pattaya promises to be bigger and better than ever this year.

Nationwide, Songkran celebrations will officially take place from April 13-15, 2025, with public holidays from April 13 to 15, and many people taking additional time off to extend the festivities. However, Pattaya will celebrate Songkran with its own unique charm, starting from April 12-19, 2025, to ensure a seven-day extravaganza filled with fun.



The city, already famous for its lively atmosphere, is preparing to welcome both local residents and international tourists for a full-on celebration of Thai traditions. From the iconic water splashing in the streets to live performances, parades, and cultural displays, Pattaya will offer a variety of experiences for everyone. Whether you’re ready to join in the water wars on Beach Road or immerse yourself in the cultural significance of Songkran at local temples, the city is set to be a lively hub of energy and joy.







With a focus on both fun and safety, Pattaya’s local authorities are working closely with event organizers to ensure the festivities are safe and enjoyable for all participants. Hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions are also preparing special promotions and packages, making it an ideal time for both budget-conscious and luxury travelers to join the celebrations.

Songkran in Pattaya is not just about the fun and games but also a time for reflection, renewal, and celebrating family and friends. As the city eagerly anticipates this year’s Songkran, visitors can expect to experience one of the most unforgettable celebrations of the Thai New Year.

































