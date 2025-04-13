Obituary: Les Edmonds

PATTAYA, Thailand – It is with deep sorrow that the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) announces the passing of Les Edmonds, a valued and respected member of the PCEC, on April 12, 2025, in Pattaya, Thailand, due to kidney failure. Les was born on September 17, 1938, and his life was marked by dedication, service, and a passion for various pursuits.

Les had a distinguished career in the chemical industry near his home in Northwest London before the company he worked for moved north. He then became a security leader for G4 Security, a company offering a range of private security services, until his retirement. In his spare time, Les enjoyed working as an electrician and was proud to be a member of Mensa in the UK.







After moving to Thailand in May 2006, Les was deeply involved in promoting classical music events through his association with the Pattaya Classical Music group. He became a member of the PCEC in December 2008. His contributions to the PCEC were invaluable, serving as the Chairman of the Governing Board since July 2021. His leadership and unwavering commitment significantly contributed to the club’s growth and success.

On March 5, 2025, Les resigned from his position due to his health condition, expressing his regret and the need for someone fitter to take over. His dedication to the club and its members left an indelible mark on all of us. The PCEC is profoundly grateful for his service.



A recent PCEC Governing Board member upon learning of his passing noted: “Les was a truly joyful soul, whose vibrant enthusiasm for life was invigorating. Although our time together was brief, his positive energy was contagious. He was an integral part of PCEC and his absence will be deeply felt. May Les find eternal peace.”

Les is survived by his wife, Judith Edmonds, who is also a member of the PCEC. His legacy will live on through the memories and impact he left on the community.





























