Road Rage Shadows Songkran Spirit – Knife-wielding pickup driver chases rider trying to help

PATTAYA, Thailand – Even in the heart of Thailand’s beloved Songkran festival — a time meant to celebrate family, compassion, and community — the country isn’t immune to flashes of violence that starkly contrast with the season’s spirit.

A shocking incident occurred on April 12 under the Kaew U-turn Bridge in Rangsit, Bangkok, where a pickup truck driver, reportedly enraged during a traffic dispute, dangerously escalated a minor road incident into a near-tragedy. The entire ordeal was caught on camera and shared widely across social media.







The video shows the pickup truck intentionally veering close to a blue motorbike, almost forcing the rider off the road. The two parties engaged in a verbal argument, which drew the attention of a passing delivery rider in a white shirt. Trying to mediate and calm things down, the deliveryman stopped to help—but instead of defusing the situation, it nearly cost him his life.

Enraged, the pickup driver allegedly pulled out a knife and chased the Good Samaritan around the vehicle in a terrifying moment that left bystanders horrified. The delivery rider later took to Facebook to post the clip and explain that he had merely been trying to help, only to become a target himself. He has since filed a report at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station and is seeking any additional footage or witnesses to support his case.



This incident serves as a grim reminder that road rage in Thailand continues to be a dangerous issue, even during national celebrations like Songkran, when generosity and peace are meant to be at the forefront. It also raises concern over the safety of riders, who not only brave busy roads and scorching heat but increasingly find themselves in harm’s way amidst traffic tempers flaring out of control.

While many enjoy water fights and festive cheer across cities like Pattaya and Bangkok, the darker side of human behavior sometimes breaks through — proving that Songkran’s true values still face challenges on the road.



























