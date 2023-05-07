Meth, not weed, sent Italian man over edge at Pattaya hotel

Police said a man who blamed marijuana smoking for his viral rampage at a Pattaya hotel actually was high on crystal methamphetamines.

Antonio Damiano Malagrino, 43, faces narcotics charges after testing positive for crystal meth in the aftermath of his meltdown at Chalee Place on Soi Buakhao May 3.







Malagrino threw the contents of his hotel room, including the refrigerator, TV, furniture and more, from the second-floor balcony during a paranoid rant. Civil-defense volunteers broke into the room and took Malagrino to the Pattaya Police Station and consoled his frightened girlfriend.

Malagrino told police he had been smoking marijuana all day – a claim backed up by many packets of cannabis found in the room – and became paranoid, hearing voices and feeling like people were watching him.

A urine test, however, proved it was “ya ice”, not ganja, that pushed him over the edge.

Admitting to smoking cannabis, of course, won’t get you in trouble, as it has been decriminalized. But testing positive for meth – a Class 1 narcotic – carries stiff criminal penalties.













