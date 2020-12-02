Santa likes Lava Cake at Le Maison Pattaya

It’s that time of year again. The roads all covered in snow. Jingle Bells and Xmas carols and the Xmas feast. Don’t forget Xmas trees and presents for the family and look for Santa and the Red Nosed Reindeer.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Well, I lied a bit about the snow, but it is time for family get-togethers and the dining table is an excellent place to share the year’s events.

The Dining Out Team Out Team was fortunate to be invited to the new Le Maison restaurant to dine on their Xmas set menu, which had all the items you would expect if you were cooking at home. Salmon, chicken, pork, pumpkin soup Caesar salad and more. And wine. Don’t forget the wine!

It was a kind of multicultural feast, starting with the Italian bruschetta, where the chopped tomato invariably ends up in my lap. More practice probably needed.

After settling down with the bruschetta the next courses were soup with a choice of the American staple pumpkin soup or the spinach variety beloved of the cartoon Pop-eye the sailor man. Presented nicely and hot to the table.

The next round was the ubiquitous Caesar salad. The youngsters at your table will probably imagine that this salad was served by Julius Caesar, but no! Caesar salad is a green salad of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, anchovies, garlic, Dijon mustard, parmesan cheese, and black pepper, and where did it come from? It came from Mexico!

By now you will be loosening the belt and wondering which choice of mains to try. Those choices include chicken steak stuffed with spinach, or pork tenderloin or salmon steak. Your choice of main course comes with pepper or mushroom sauce. Being a party of three, that allowed us to sample every dish and every sauce. The mushroom was my choice, while the pepper sauce got the nod from the other two.









Dessert was the perennial favorite lava cake all lovely and chocolatey. I have it on good authority that Santa does prefer lava cake!

To add to the sweetness of the Xmas set menu, factor in the price. THB 599, which cannot be repeated next year! Incredible value.

With the Le Maison having opened in time for Covit-19, this was enough reason for you not to have known about this addition to the restaurants in our midst. The best description is ‘elegant’ with large Chesterfields with floral motif, a garden section (jardinière) leading out from the glassed in conservatory.

Loading…

Where is it? 185/40, Soi Thepprasit Soi 4, beside the Shell petrol station (on the other side of Thepprasit Night Market), telephone 097 489 7888.

Now the Francophiles amongst us will have spotted the masculine pronoun given for “Maison”, but there is a good reason for this. The happy mother gave birth to twins (a boy and a girl) and with the baby boy coming first the masculine pronoun was chosen.







Also in the spirit of Xmas, a percentage of the takings will be donated to Take Care Kids, a volunteer-based foundation which protects children and single mothers from violence and various forms of severe abuse and to help them rebuild their lives.

Loading…

















