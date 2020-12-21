Sunny week in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 15th December we went to Eastern Star on a nice sunny day with a cool breeze. The course was in good condition with nice fairways, but even with the good conditions it is not an easy course to play.







It was an interesting battle between Willem Lasonder and Paul Davies, neck-and-neck until the last hole. Willem held his nerves under control and won with 35 Stableford points. Paul was second with 34 Stableford points. Stan Rees was third with 31.

Only one near pin today for David Smith.

Pattavia was our venue for 17th December. We had another nice sunny day with a strong cool breeze. The course was in perfect condition with nice fairways and difficult greens.







Stan Rees was the man Thursday with the most control in his play. He won with 35 Stableford points. The rest of the field ended on distance. David Smith was second with 29 Stableford points.

Near pins: David Smith and Jonathan Pratt.















