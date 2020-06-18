Pattaya police and Chinese businessmen cook food for the needy

The Lakdaen Company owned by Chinese businessmen set up a kitchen and dining area at the police station with the cooperation of Pattaya police, led by Pol. Col. Khemmarin Pissamai,to not only cook food but to also to serve the needy people who are suffering from no income during the Coronavirus pandemic.







Tables were set up at a reasonable distance from each other in front of the Pattaya police station and the daily food service was limited to 50-100 diners per day, with 10 diners per sitting.

Diners enjoyed Chinese cuisine which included ancient noodles and an omelet.

The Chinese businessmen also donated another 100,000 baht towards the Pattaya police food and sharing pantry fund.

