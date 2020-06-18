Pattaya and Eastern Part of Thailand see outbreaks of heavy rains

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Very cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-31 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers areas.







During 19 – 20 June, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1- 2 meters in thundershower areas.

During 21 – 24 June, scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.











