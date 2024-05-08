Teenager stabs grandfather after smoking dispute in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A 14-year-old boy stabbed his 68-year-old grandfather with a knife after a heated argument at Chaiyapruek Village in Sattahip on May 6. The altercation erupted when Thawat Jarutanon discovered his grandson smoking inside the house with his friends, prompting a confrontation that escalated from verbal abuse to physical violence, provoking Bee to stab his grandfather in the right arm.







Police took Bee into custody for further interrogation and legal proceedings at the Sattahip Police Station. The knife was nowhere to be found, hinting that Bee had disposed of it before authorities arrived. Meanwhile, Thawat was swiftly transported to Queen Sirikit Hospital for urgent medical treatment.





































