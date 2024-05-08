Chonburi Governor provides potable water relief to Koh Larn Island

Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, accompanied by Pattaya officials, leads a relief effort to deliver much-needed potable water to residents of Koh Larn Island facing a severe water shortage.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Responding to the severe water shortage exacerbated by the current dry season, Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, along with Pattaya officials, visited Koh Larn Island on May 7 to distribute potable water to residents in need.



Before distribution, a thorough survey identified households facing water scarcity on Koh Larn Island. One hundred households were identified as needing urgent assistance. Initially, 50 households received 20,000 liters of water each, with plans to assist another 50 households subsequently. Pattaya Municipality will secure an additional 150,000 liters to ensure sustained relief.
















