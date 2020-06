The remnants of tropical storm Nuri brought down a large tree on a house in Nong Plalai suburb of Pattaya.

No one was injured when the giant Burmese padauk crashed through the roof of the home in Moo 5 village June 16.







Homeowner Wirat Boonsang said no one was home at the time, but that he had been worried about high winds from the storm causing damage.

Nong Plalai Deputy Mayor Lae Boonsang and his staff visited Wirat afterward to offer repair assistance.