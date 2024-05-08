Drug-impaired man sparks chaos at Pattaya restaurant

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted at the Prachanban Rice Porridge Shop on Central Pattaya Road when a 30-year-old Thai man, identified only as Ton, sent both Thai and foreign customers into a frenzy.







Police rushed to the scene on May 5, following reports of a man exhibiting erratic behavior in the middle of the road. Upon their arrival, Ton fled from officers, taking refuge inside the rice porridge shop. The sudden disturbance caused diners to scatter in panic. With the assistance of concerned citizens and law enforcement, Ton was encircled and subdued, allowing authorities to regain control of the situation.

Ton acknowledged his methamphetamine use, which was believed to have fueled his erratic behavior. Subsequently, he was taken to a nearby police facility for thorough evaluation and investigation into his background and potential drug-related issues.





































