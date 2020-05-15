Kophai community unite in giving food to the needy

Jetsada Homklin
Hungry residents, young and old, receive welcome meals from benevolent sponsors at Chokchai Restaurant in the Kophai community.
The Chokchai Restaurant joined hands with the Kophai community in distributing 850 sets of food boxes to the needy people who have been severely affected by the economic crash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The owner of the restaurant said that they kept aside a portion of the money that they received from the government for this purpose. Nikom Sangkaew, leader of the community, organized a team of volunteers to ensure that the people washed their hands, wore face masks and maintained social distancing.


