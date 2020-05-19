THAI suspends all flights until 30 June

Thai Airways International (THAI) has extended suspension of flight operation for another month in June.

The flight suspension is in accordance with the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to extend a temporary ban on all international flights to Thailand until 30 June 2020.







The company is evaluating the global situations, taking into account the lockdown measures of each country and travel demand. It will resume flight operation once the Covid-19 situation eases.

Readiness plan is prepared for flight resumption and it will formally announce the confirmed schedules when it is ready to resume service.

Passengers will be formally informed about flight resumption later. Those who hold air tickets during the suspension period can postpone their travels until December 2021 without additional charges.

The airline offers travel voucher or cash refund for flights affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Thai Airways is operating reparation flights to bring Thais home and cargo flights for transporting agriculture produce to help Thai farmers. (TNA)












