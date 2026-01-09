Dinosaurs take over Pattaya as National Children’s Day comes alive

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for a journey back millions of years as Pattaya prepares for one of its most exciting National Children’s Day celebrations yet. This Saturday, January 10, a full-scale dinosaur invasion will roar into the heart of the city, bringing prehistoric giants face-to-face with young explorers and families.







The Pattaya Dinosaur Park is unleashing a spectacular army of life-sized, moving dinosaurs, designed to look, sound, and move like real creatures from the ancient world. From towering predators to gentle herbivores, the exhibit promises thrills, laughter, and unforgettable photo moments for children of all ages.

More than just entertainment, the event blends fun with learning. Children will be encouraged to explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs, sparking curiosity, imagination, and creativity through hands-on experiences and interactive displays. Organisers say the goal is to make learning exciting — turning history and science into a living adventure.

This year’s celebration is extra special, with the Dinosaur Park partnering with local government agencies to bring the event directly to the public. The festivities will take place at Pattaya City Hall, transforming the civic space into a prehistoric playground for one day only.

Families are invited to come early, bring their cameras, and enjoy a cool, joyful day filled with discovery, smiles, and roaring fun. For Pattaya’s children, this National Children’s Day won’t just be remembered — it will be legendary.



































