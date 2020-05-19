Pattaya housing garbage removed after residents create online stink

A Najomtien housing project got a long-overdue cleanup after authorities negligently allowed mountains of garbage to pileup until they were embarrassed on social media.

Khao Chee Chan Subdistrict Mayor Chonlawarat Keeyasuit, community President Boonchu Subkunchorn and Apiwat Prompijan, facilities manager of Ban Eu-artorn Najomtien, oversaw the four-hour cleanup. A squad of workers used equipment and trucks to remove garbage, broken appliances and furniture from 15 spots around the housing project.







Trash has been piling up for weeks, impacting residents and nearby street food vendors, but nothing was done until complaints and photos went viral on the internet.

Although responsible for the grounds, Apiwat laid blame on everyone else from the Khao Chee Chan sanitation department to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said because so many people are unemployed, they’re staying home and generating more trash. The sub-district, he said, has only one truck and it couldn’t haul everything away.

In addition, residents dumped broken furniture and old appliances outside their units. So Apiwat had them moved to a central area where others could take what they wanted, but lots of unwanted items remained.

Resident and grilled-chicken seller Kummoon Rachprakon, 53, was critical of the management’s response, saying her neighborhood looked and smelled like a dump because no one would take responsibility.

The trash is now being removed quickly and dumped locally instead of being trucked 100 kilometers round-trip to Sriracha.





















