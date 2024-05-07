Staphanne Ifi triumphs at 15th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 15th Fitz Club Tennis Tournament, hosted at the prestigious Fitz Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness from May 3 to May 5, once again captivated the tennis enthusiasts of Pattaya. Regarded as a highlight in the city’s sporting calendar, the event drew fervent participants and spectators alike, showcasing three days of exhilarating tennis action.

Sponsored by prominent names including AssetWise, Yonex Thailand, and Carabao Group, among others, the tournament boasted a lineup of both local talents and international contenders. With the enthusiastic support of lively fans, the tournament unfolded as a spectacle of skill and sportsmanship.







This year’s edition, adopting the ATP World Tour finals style setting and a round-robin scoring system, provided competitors with a platform to engage in multiple thrilling matches against diverse opponents. The event was oversubscribed rapidly, a testament to its popularity among players eager to test their mettle on the court.

In a stunning display of talent, newcomer Staphanne Ifi from Belgium clinched the coveted title of the 15th Fitz Club Tennis Champion. His remarkable performance captured the admiration of spectators, outshining formidable opponents. The runner-up position was secured by Mr. Jiri Cermak, a seasoned participant and former champion of the Fitz Club Tournaments. Notably, Mr. Ill Gu Windles emerged victorious in the second division, showcasing the depth of talent present at the tournament.







The success of the Fitz Club Tennis Tournament not only underscores the thrill of competitive sports but also highlights the values of camaraderie and an active lifestyle. Royal Cliff Hotels Group, the driving force behind the event, aims to foster a vibrant tennis and sports community in Pattaya, particularly among senior players. The tournament serves as a platform for participants to stay active, forge friendships, and deepen their love for the sport.

Beyond the courts, attendees enjoyed an array of refreshments and amenities, ensuring a memorable experience for all. With a certified nurse on standby to address any injuries, the event was meticulously organized, prioritizing the well-being of participants.









Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness has been frequented by top ATP players including Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Istomin and Nikolay Davydenko who has set up tennis camp here frequently. The Tennis courts are of the same standard as the Australian Open so top players choose Fitz Club to get used to the conditions to prepare for the big grand slam tournament. Renowned as the leading luxury sports center in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard region, it is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including excellent cardio machines, 7 floodlit tennis courts, 2 air-conditioned squash courts, table tennis, a swimming pool, and sauna & steam rooms.

For those seeking more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, visit www.royalcliff.com or connect via www.facebook.com/fitzclub. Inquiries can also be directed to fitz@royalcliffadmin.











































