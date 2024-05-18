Thailand climbs five ranks to 35th in International Institute for Management Development’s (IMD) world rankings

Thailand’s rise in digital competitiveness, climbing five ranks to 35th in the International Institute for Management Development’s (IMD) world rankings, demonstrates the effectiveness of the government’s clear digital policy. These policies aim to encourage widespread acceptance and effective use of digital technology in various sectors of the economy and society. Thailand’s strength resides especially in its resilient and high-quality technology infrastructure, particularly seen in the telecommunications industry, where it retains an amazing fifth position globally.

Furthermore, Thailand has a strong stock market, ranking 12th in the world. This success is driven by large trading volumes, which are critical to the country’s economic growth and prosperity.







In addition, Thailand’s 11th place in worldwide exports of high-tech items demonstrates its expertise in high-tech production and innovation. This ranking strengthens Thailand’s position in the digital arena and highlights its potential as a vital player in the global digital ecosystem.

The IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, developed by the IMD World Competitiveness Center, evaluates the capacity and readiness of 64 economies to accept and explore digital technology as a significant driver of economic transformation in industry, government, and society.









The digital rankings, which are based on a combination of factual data and survey responses from industry and government officials, assist governments and enterprises in determining where to spend their resources and what best practices to employ when embarking on a digital transformation. The WDC ranking methodology identifies three key aspects for digital competitiveness: knowledge, technology, and future preparation.

For more information about the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking: https://www.imd.org/…/world-digital-competitiveness…/ (PRD)





































