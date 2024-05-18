New Netflix film ‘Mother of the Bride’ spotlights Phuket as a hub for global film production

Minor Hotels, the operator of the award-winning Anantara Resorts, is sending an invitation to travellers from around the world to “holiday like the cast of Netflix Hit Movie ‘Mother of the Bride’ and experience the glamour of Anantara Resorts in Phuket”, Thailand.

Its press release read “Step into the sun-kissed world of the chart-topping ‘Mother of the Bride’ and live out your silver screen dreams in the very locations that charmed over 26.7 million Netflix viewers worldwide in its debut weekend. Directed by Mark Waters, who is known for his work on ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘Mean Girls’, the hit romantic comedy was filmed at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and is a love letter to the enchanting island of Phuket in Thailand.”







Minor Hotels’ also earlier this month released a press information, saying “Thailand has established itself as the go-to destination for Hollywood and international filmmakers, leveraging its stunning locales to boost tourism and support the local economy.”

In 2022, the Thai government took a bold step to waive personal income tax for foreign talent for five years, augmenting an already attractive film incentive system. Since then, the programme was further enhanced to offer foreign film productions a cash rebate of up to 20%, with Phuket emerging as a prime location for shooting overseas films.







Tourism authorities, the government and local businesses are confident that this investment will pay dividends, anticipating a surge in visitor numbers and a significant uptick in spending, as international productions like Mother of the Bride, introduce Thailand to new audiences.

Premiered on Netflix on 9 May, Mother of the Bride starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt, narrates the tale of Lana, whose daughter Emma’s return from overseas with news of her impending destination wedding in Thailand. This sets off a chain of comedic events—especially since Lana is set to marry her ex’s son.

William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International, who makes a cameo in the film, shared his enthusiasm: “Thailand is skilfully tapping into the ‘set-jetting’ phenomenon, where tourists flock to locations featured in films and TV shows. Our goal is to showcase Thailand as a vibrant cinematic hub that enriches the local economy while offering tangible benefits to production teams in terms of cost and efficiency. When Thailand thrives, we all benefit.” (TAT)















































