Foreign tourist hit by big bike while crossing Pattaya 2nd Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist suffered injuries after being struck by a motorbike while attempting to cross Pattaya 2nd Road on May 5. The incident, which occurred near an intersection, left the unidentified tourist with head and facial injuries.







The 250 cc Suzuki big bike rider, identified as Nakorn Kaengkham, 19, admitted to police that he was traveling at a speed of 50-60 kilometers per hour along a straight path when he saw the tourist crossing the road. However, due to hesitation, Nakorn was unable to avoid the collision, resulting in the unfortunate accident.

Rescue personnel provided immediate medical attention to the injured tourist. Subsequently, he was transported to Memorial Hospital Pattaya for further treatment and evaluation.





































