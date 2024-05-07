Naval officers prevent tragedy as woman attempts suicide in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young woman’s desperate attempt to end her life by throwing herself in front of oncoming traffic was thwarted by swift action from naval officers and rescue personnel near the intersection bridge at J Intersection, in Sattahip.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene on May 5, following reports of a distressed woman, approximately 20 years old, seen frantically attempting to leap into the path of passing vehicles. Eyewitnesses recounted the alarming sight of the woman seemingly determined to take her own life, prompting immediate intervention.







Naval officers and rescue personnel deployed quick measures to calm the distraught woman, who remained adamant in her actions. Their efforts focused on persuading her to allow them to contact her relatives and arranging for her transportation to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Eyewitnesses expressed shock and disbelief at the sudden appearance of the woman on the road, noting her apparent intent to harm herself. However, the timely intervention of military personnel averted a tragic outcome, as they promptly notified police authorities upon witnessing the distressing scene unfold.





































