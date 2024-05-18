Expressway connecting Patong Beach with Phuket Airport and deep-sea port in long-term projects

The government has announced an ambitious initiative to revamp the transportation infrastructure in Phuket province, aiming to elevate the island into a top tourist destination and a key regional gateway in the lower South.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke stated that the plan, which includes the development of a new monorail system connecting Phuket International Airport with Phuket Town, is a key component of a strategy to enhance transportation infrastructure across multiple modes.







Immediate measures include the Department of Highways tackling traffic congestion on Highway 402 by implementing smart traffic signals, establishing no-parking zones, and removing U-turns in congested areas. The medium-term goal is to widen Highway 4027 to four lanes by 2026 to reduce traffic bottlenecks.

Long-term projects include the construction of an expressway connecting Patong Beach with Phuket Airport, which is expected to be operational by 2030. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand is now conducting a feasibility study for a 41.7-kilometer light rail system, which is slated to begin in 2028 and be completed by 2031.









Further enhancing the infrastructure, a feasibility study for a deep-sea port is being conducted to accommodate the expanding cruise tourism in the Andaman Sea. The Airports of Thailand have received directives to plan for seaplane services between Phuket Airport and nearby islands to elevate the overall tourist experience in the province. (NNT)





































