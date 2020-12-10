Singha wins Pattaya Jet Ski Cup Formula (FS)

A team of Singha sponsored high riders took home the Formula FS (40 horsepower) division trophies in the just-concluded Pattaya Jet Ski Cup.
Raced off Jomtien Beach, the Dec. 5 – 8 competition featured some of the region’s top jet ski racers competing in three divisions.
Winners earned an unspecified amount of cash, trophies and other prizes, presented by Pattaya Mayoral Advisor Paiwan Aromchuen and Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim.
Round Two is scheduled for Jan 8-10, 2021, at the Maritime Sport field, Jomtien Beach.
Spectator admission is free.
Results:
Formula (FS) (Formula 40 horsepower)
1st: Singha
2nd: AMC
3rd: Lung Ku Bang Sean by Pansuk
4th: Singha
5th: Sang Thai Hua Hin
Jetski Yamaha Plano 650 cc. standard
1st: M&N
2nd: With Jomtien
3rd: Ko
4th: Pumthong
5th: Champboat
Jetski Yamaha Plano 650 cc. riding pillion
1st: Champboat
2nd: Sea Sport Racing
3rd: Khao Makok
4th: Champboat
5th: Champboat Son Ruksa