Singha wins Pattaya Jet Ski Cup Formula (FS)

A team of Singha sponsored high riders took home the Formula FS (40 horsepower) division trophies in the just-concluded Pattaya Jet Ski Cup.

Raced off Jomtien Beach, the Dec. 5 – 8 competition featured some of the region’s top jet ski racers competing in three divisions.







Winners earned an unspecified amount of cash, trophies and other prizes, presented by Pattaya Mayoral Advisor Paiwan Aromchuen and Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim.

Round Two is scheduled for Jan 8-10, 2021, at the Maritime Sport field, Jomtien Beach.

Spectator admission is free.

Results:

Formula (FS) (Formula 40 horsepower)

1st: Singha

2nd: AMC

3rd: Lung Ku Bang Sean by Pansuk

4th: Singha

5th: Sang Thai Hua Hin





Jetski Yamaha Plano 650 cc. standard

1st: M&N

2nd: With Jomtien

3rd: Ko

4th: Pumthong

5th: Champboat

Jetski Yamaha Plano 650 cc. riding pillion

1st: Champboat

2nd: Sea Sport Racing

3rd: Khao Makok

4th: Champboat

5th: Champboat Son Ruksa







