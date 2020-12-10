Thai Airways offers huge discounts including ASQ hotel packages

Amazing Thailand Plus year’s end special deals for airfares and ASQ hotel packages are just a few clicks away. Purchase THAI ticket to get more privileges from various hotels in Thailand.

Booking period: 1 December 2020 – 31 March 2021

Travelling period: 1 December 2020 – 30 April 2021







All booking of ASQ hotels and airfare must be made through www.thaiairways.com by selecting either package A, B or C. Once purchased, the package cannot be transferred to other individuals or exchanged for cash.

Package A: Bangkok Extra*

– Stay at Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels of your choice

– Enjoy our complimentary post quarantine half-day or one day city tour. Choose from Bangkok, Nakorn Pathom or Ayutthaya.

Note:

– Any cancellation of the city tour must be made at least 3 days before the start of the tour.





Package B : Bangkok and Beyond Drive-In*

– Stay at Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels of your choice

– Enjoy our complimentary post quarantine transfer from Bangkok to selected hotels in the vicinity of Cha-Am, Huahin, Chonburi, Khao Yai and Rayong.

Note:

– The complimentary transfer covers the transportation fee of 3,000 Baht. Customers shall be liable for any extra cost above 3,000 Baht which may result from any additional travel arrangements.

– In case the customers opted to stay at ASQ in Chonburi, only one-way transfer to Bangkok will be provided.









Package C : Bangkok and Beyond Fly-In*

– Stay at Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels of your choice

– Choose between

• Enjoy post quarantine free round trip domestic ticket when traveling with Thai Smile Airways after your quarantine period to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi or Phuket.

OR

• Enjoy post quarantine 3,000 Baht discount on round trip ticket when travelling with Bangkok Airways to Samui.

*Terms and conditions applies.

*Services and conditions may be subjected to change without prior noticed.





