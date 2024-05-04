DoE launches free online platform for freelancers and recruiters

The Department of Employment (DoE) has introduced “Khon Tham Ngan,” a new online recruitment platform tailored for freelancers and recruiters. The service, which is free of charge, is expected to improve work-life balance by connecting job seekers with potential employers.

“Khon Tham Ngan,” which translates to “workers,” offers various job categories that cater to diverse skills and interests. These include graphic design, marketing, writing and translation, audiovisual production, programming, consulting, personal services like dog walking, catering, repair services, and personal tutoring in fields such as yoga and cooking.







Interested individuals can register on the platform at t.ly/Nqq3E. The website is currently available only in Thai. Users are required to submit detailed information about their qualifications, skills, work experience, and service charges for verification by the DoE, a process that takes approximately two days.

Recruiters looking to hire freelancers must also register on the site. The platform includes an online chat feature that allows employers to communicate directly with potential hires and review their service offerings.









To enhance safety and trust, the platform allows freelancers to attach a criminal background check to their profiles, verified through the nearest DoE office. The DoE ensures the security of the platform through single-sign-on authentication and offers additional support through consultation teams available at local offices across the country. (NNT)





































