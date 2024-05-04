PM to follow up on drought situation in Maha Sarakham and Roi-Et

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to pay a field visit to Maha Sarakham and Roi-Et provinces between 5 and 6 May 2024, where a drought has been occurring, badly affecting their cultivating areas. The Prime Minister will follow up on the situation and listen to people’s problems in the drought-affected areas.

The Prime Minister declared that issues involving water need to be solved urgently. The Government has given an order that all concerned agencies must plan for responses, mitigation, and assistance in a tangible and systematic manner. (PRD)





































