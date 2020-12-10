Pattaya among top Thai romantic destinations for local and foreign honeymooners

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to report that Thailand’s reputation as one of the world’s leading honeymoon destinations continues to grow after the kingdom was named ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ in Travel + Leisure India & South Asia annual ‘India’s Best Awards 2020’.







In the publication’s Readers’ Choice online voting, Thailand was identified as a ‘must-experience’ honeymoon destination for 2021.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “Thailand continues to be among the world’s most popular honeymoon destinations. Our beautiful country has much to offer couples seeking a romantic getaway, from idyllic beaches and serene hillside hideaways to luxury island resorts. Adding to this – and what sets Thailand apart from other destinations – is the warm Thai hospitality that makes each traveller feel special.”

Through various marketing and promotional activities, TAT is promoting Thailand as one of the top five world-class destinations for newlyweds and honeymooners. India is among the key short-haul markets for this segment, in which Thailand is positioned as a dream honeymoon destination for Indian honeymooners.





Top Thai romantic destinations for foreign honeymooners identified by TAT comprise both main and emerging destinations including Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Pattaya, Trang, Trat, Hua Hin-Pran Buri, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand is slowing opening up for international travelers under the Special Tourist Visa and single-entry Tourist Visa schemes, backed by strict public health measure meant to keep both visitors and locals safe and healthy. Though the current strict public health rules seem inconvenient, TAT hopes all honeymooners will understand and dream about their return to the kingdom in the not-to-distant future.







Each year Travel + Leisure India & South Asia’s ‘India’s Best Awards’ celebrate excellence in global travel and hospitality with award categories for the best country, city and green country and best honeymoon, wedding, shopping, adventure, heritage, MICE and emerging destination.







