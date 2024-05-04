Srettha outlines plan for high-income economy in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has outlined the Thai government’s strategy to transform Thailand into a high-income economy, focusing on attracting foreign investment and implementing projects that enhance the quality of life for its citizens. Speaking at a Pheu Thai Party event, Srettha highlighted the government’s proactive approach to addressing national issues since assuming office.







At the event themed “10 Months Without Waiting, Moving Forward to Achieve 10 out of 10,” Srettha discussed the improvement of water resource management to mitigate flooding, new strategies for addressing unrest in the deep South, measures to boost tourism by opening borders, and ways to regulate agricultural product prices to combat haze pollution.

The premier also addressed the government’s ongoing efforts to alleviate people’s debt burdens, noting recent successes such as the agreement by commercial banks to reduce the minimum retail rate (MRR) for loans by 25 basis points for six months.









Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also spoke at the event, defended the decision to form a coalition government and criticized the Bank of Thailand’s independence, which she described as an obstacle to solving economic challenges. However, she expressed optimism that the current government could improve the nation’s fortunes before the next election.

Paetongtarn has also praised the recent cabinet reshuffle, viewing it as a positive step forward. She also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to pursuing its policy goals, expressing determination to achieve significant progress in various areas to bolster Thailand’s economic standing on the global stage. (NNT)



































