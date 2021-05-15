Pornanong Phatlum plays her way into US Women’s Open, 2nd Major of the year

Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum from Chaiyaphum Province earned the right to participate in the 76th US Women’s Open, the second major of the year. Pornanong finished fourth in the Arizona qualifying tournament on May 13, making her the seventh oldest female Thai golfer to compete in women’s golf’s oldest major tournament in early June.

The US Women’s Open will take be played at the Olympic Club (Lake Course) on the outskirts of San Francisco, California, USA, from June 3-6. The event features a total prize money of US$5.5 million, or about 170.5 million baht.







The last qualifying tournament was played this spring from April 26 to May 13, at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Mountain, Arizona.

Pornanong “Pro Waen” Phatlum finished 67-69, 8-under par, tied in 4th place with Linner Amanda and Julia Molinaaro.

Sarah Schmelsel won the qualifying 36-hole tournament with 12-under par. second place with Mina Harigae finished second and Stephanie Ma Meadow at 10-under.

The top six golfers earned a right to play in the US Women’s Open in San Francisco.







Pornanong said after the match, “I’m happy every time I get to compete in the US Women’s Open. It is the biggest show of the year. To qualify, we has to play 36 holes in one day; it’s a little bit exciting. … I want to thank all the cheers and encouragement I’ve received to cheer. I will do my best.”

Pornanong’s best performance at the US Women’s Open was seventh in 2014. Her best performance at a major was the 2018 British Open when she nearly won and finished second.







Pornanong is the seventh Thai female golfer to compete in the US Women’s Open, following Patty Tavatanakit, Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Pacharee Anantnarikarn and Wichanee Meechai.

The United States Golf Association said fans will be allowed at this year’s US Women’s Open, but will be limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.























