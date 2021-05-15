Thai children spending too many hours on online classes worries academics

Academics have voiced concern over young children watching online lessons, as much of the online content does not fully enhance creative development.

Dr. Pairoj Sainuam, of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said surveys show that parents are allowing children to get connected to the internet from the age of three, earlier than in the past.







He said a survey, among 945 primary and secondary school students, found that many secondary school students spend 6-8 hours online, 61% of which is for online education and the rest is on social and entertainment platforms.







Dr. Pairoj said the foundation will improve online media, and push children to develop literacy through quality sources. Moreover, they will be trained to have necessary skills, including creativity, critical thinking, and information literacy and working skills. (NNT)























