Paul Durkan on a points scoring spree in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Thursday, Dec. 24

Greenwood B+A

Stableford

There is no doubt that, when you play golf with him, Paul Durkan is a very good golfer.

Like most golfers though, he has his good rounds and some ordinary. Due to the amount of golf he plays these days there is bound to be the odd lower score, but never that low.







On Wednesday, Paul played with another group in a competition at Laem Chabang where he scored 72 gross, for 43 Stableford points.

On yet another point scoring spree Thursday, Paul came to Greenwood with Links Golf and took to this course, scoring another 40 points, for a total of 83 points in two days. That’s some golf.

Tony Brown lamented after a low score a few days ago, wondering how to get his handicap lower. Today he went a big step towards that goal by scoring 37 points to take second place.

Steve Moxey continued his good run with a solid 35 points for third spot and his handicap will keep coming down.





The morning sky had changed from clear blue and windy the day before to a lot of cloud cover and calmer conditions. For our day at Greenwood, the weather was almost as good as we could want, very comfortable.

The course is in the usual very good condition, with fairways cut nicely and showing just some brown tinges in places, which adds to the picture. There are also plenty of sprinklers at work.

The greens, like many in our area right now, are smooth, true and, today, running at about 9.9 on the stimp meter, just made for putting. Not the fault of the greens that my putts didn’t go in the hole.

Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Paul Durkan (7) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (21) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 35 pts

It was Xmas Eve, but eight golfers decided that the festivities would still be there when we got back, and we did get back to Links very early, considering that we came from Greenwood.

Once again, we wish all Links Golfers, wherever you are, “Merry Xmas” to all.















