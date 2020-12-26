Some Pattaya Walking Street business owners still optimistic about future

Jetsada Homklin
Walking Street was crowded with foreign tourists before the lockdown in February 2020.

While disappointed with the recent cancellation of New Year and early January events, at least one Pattaya business owner said it’s better than the alternative: lockdown.



Jaruwan, a Walking Street business owner, said the recent surge in domestic tourism had allowed her to earn enough money to survive, but now that the Pattaya Countdown has been axed, the city will be quiet again for some time.

Walking Street businesses have struggled since the lockdown.


It’s been an awful year, but Jaruwan said she is optimistic that when the current coronavirus outbreak is quelled, business will pick up again. And when foreign tourists finally do return en masse to Thailand, she believes Pattaya will be a lively place again.

The Bovy steamed hotdog stand does well on event-filled weekends, but not when all goes quiet.





