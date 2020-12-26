Some Pattaya Walking Street business owners still optimistic about future

While disappointed with the recent cancellation of New Year and early January events, at least one Pattaya business owner said it’s better than the alternative: lockdown.







Jaruwan, a Walking Street business owner, said the recent surge in domestic tourism had allowed her to earn enough money to survive, but now that the Pattaya Countdown has been axed, the city will be quiet again for some time.



It’s been an awful year, but Jaruwan said she is optimistic that when the current coronavirus outbreak is quelled, business will pick up again. And when foreign tourists finally do return en masse to Thailand, she believes Pattaya will be a lively place again.













