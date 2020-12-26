Pattaya-area migrant workers register personal info

Nongprue sub-district public-health workers visited more Pattaya-area fresh markets to collect personal information and histories of migrant workers employed there.

Health chief Surapol Krumprasert led officers to various markets Dec. 25, where interviews were done with foreign workers. The migrants recorded their names, nationality, employer, address, phone number and their job description. They also were asked about recent movements to determine if they had any contact with the Samut Sakhon migrant community.

All the information will be kept at the subdistrict office. Interviews are expected to continue over the next week.



















