Pattaya restarts Bali Hai flyover sports project

Pattaya has restarted its project to build a sports park under the Bali Hai flyover, a 10-million-baht initiative put on hold during the second coronavirus shutdown, and a skateboard / extreme sports area on vacant ground near Bali Hai pier.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his staff visited the project to check on progress Feb. 23.













The Pattaya City Council in June approved the budget, making use of urban dead space that has been taken over by homeless people. Construction between the pier and Thappraya Road began Aug. 20, but was halted in December. Construction was expected to take a year.

The park will have a basketball court, football pitch, aerobics area and skateboarding bowl. The complex is aimed at being a diversion for youths to keep them away from drugs.





Last year officials said the development fulfills a city hall promise to do something with the overpass area after South Pattaya residents complained about homeless people camping there.

Pattaya has coordinated with Piti Bhirombhakdi, president of the Thailand Extreme Sports Association, to oversee design.

















