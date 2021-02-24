Nongprue Future offers progressive slate for Pattaya-area council election

A local Pattaya chapter of Thailand’s progressive political party will offer a slate of candidates for the Nongprue Subdistrict Council election.

Ban Euartorn Nernplabwan village headman Puwadej Phokaopetch led a Feb. 22 blessing ceremony as he announced the Nongprue Future slate of 13 candidates for the March 28 election.







The candidates, affiliated with Thailand’s Progressive Movement and the Move Forward Party, laid out their platform of vocational promotion, senior-citizen assistance and communication.

Future Forward had high hopes for the recent district-level elections, mounting a nationwide campaign to fill local governments with believers in reform and institutional change, but ran headfirst into traditional local alliances and pork-barrel politics, falling dramatically short of its goals.

















