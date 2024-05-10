Elevator repair enables disabled to cross Sukhumvit Road in Central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has repaired the non-functioning elevator located in front of the Phra Mahatai Center, also known as the Pattaya Redemptorist Technological College for People with Disabilities, situated on Sukhumvit Road. The restoration of the elevator aims to ensure accessibility for vulnerable demographics within the community.

The elevator serves as a crucial pathway, especially for individuals with disabilities, enabling them to safely cross the bustling Sukhumvit highway. The functionality of the elevator is paramount for facilitating the mobility of vulnerable demographics, including the elderly, children, and individuals with disabilities, within the community.







The repair of the elevator sheds light on a recurring issue in Pattaya, where flashy infrastructure projects often lack adequate maintenance after their initial completion. The wheelchair-accessible pedestrian bridge, which took seven years to build, suffered from neglect just three years after its inauguration, highlighting a longstanding pattern of insufficient infrastructure upkeep.

The Redemptorist Center for Persons with Disabilities played a pivotal role in advocating for the repair of the elevators, leveraging its influence to ensure action from Pattaya City. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet oversaw the repair efforts in response to the charity’s persistent efforts to address accessibility challenges.









Mayor Poramet has ordered the Engineering Department to conduct a thorough study of the flaws in the overpass design, which allowed water to infiltrate the elevator shafts and electrical systems. He reiterated Pattaya City’s commitment to preventing future breakdowns and enhancing infrastructure resilience.



































