‘Light of Pattaya’ selfie space to mark restart of tourism events

Pattaya will restart tourism-promotion events with a high-tech selfie exhibition before hosting music and street festivals, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome told business leaders.

At a Feb. 23 briefing with eight tourism-industry groups representing hotels, restaurants and other businesses at the Ruan Thai restaurant, Sonthaya announced that a “Light of Pattaya” exhibit will be the first tourism-driving event organized by city hall since the second coronavirus shutdown.







No details were given, other than it will be a “4-D projection” exhibition that will let tourists take photos inside a space where realistic objects are projected with holographic cameras. No date or location for show was announced.







Events with greater potential to bring Thais and expats to Pattaya won’t likely resume until April, Sonthaya said, mentioning the annual Pattaya Music Festival, which has not been announced yet.

Other festivals will be organized through June, the mayor added.





















