Pattaya cracks down on illegal migrant beggars exploiting children

PATTAYA, Thailand – Responding to mounting concerns over the presence of foreign nationals involved in illicit activities in Pattaya, local authorities have launched a concerted effort to address the issue. On May 9, a joint task force comprising Immigration officers, Pattaya administrative officials, and Ministry of Social Development and Human Security personnel conducted a comprehensive inspection aimed at rooting out illegal activities that could tarnish the city’s tourism reputation.

The operation focused primarily on preventing human trafficking and safeguarding the livelihoods of Thai citizens, while simultaneously upholding Pattaya’s image as a premier tourism destination. The multi-agency team deployed thorough foot patrols along key areas such as Pattaya Beach, Walking Street, and within Pattaya City.







Despite initial concerns, the inspection revealed only a small group of foreign nationals engaged in activities such as begging, exploiting young children aged between 1 to 3 years old, and a few individuals selling flowers and peanuts. However, no evidence was found to support previous reports of foreign nationals engaging in illegal sales activities that could adversely affect local businesses.

However, authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining vigilance and conducting continuous inspections to safeguard Pattaya’s reputation by eradicating any activities that pose a threat to the city’s tourism industry.

