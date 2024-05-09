Pyrolysis gasoline tank explosion leaves one dead, four injured in Map Ta Phut

MAP TA PHUT, Thailand – A massive explosion rocked the pyrolysis gasoline tank, at the Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co., Ltd. (MTT) in Rayong province on Thursday morning igniting a devastating fire that claimed one life and left four others injured.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the emergency, battling the inferno with twenty fire engines equipped with water and foam. Despite their efforts, the blaze continued to rage, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.









The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire remains under investigation, as authorities from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of Rayong Province, the Pollution Control Department, and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) launch a thorough inquiry into the incident.

In the aftermath of the explosion, MTT mobilized its emergency response team in line with established protocols, while extending condolences to the victim’s family and expressing solidarity with the injured. Four individuals are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

The company has issued a statement expressing regret for the incident and reiterating its commitment to prioritizing the safety of both residents and the environment. In response to the fire, the IEAT has ordered the temporary suspension of certain operations at the facility, pending further investigation and assessment of the damage incurred. The agency is working closely with authorities to provide full support and assistance in the aftermath of the disaster.





































