Mark On holds off two challengers

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, April 7

Eastern Star

Stableford

There are times during this post Covid period when organizers scratch their collective heads wondering why such a low turnout of players on a particular day. The exercise is all in vain, however, because there is no one explanation, but possibly many. Anyway, today was one of those days where we had seven players make the trip to Eastern Star.







The golf course is being kept in good condition, judging by the work going on. Some piles of greenkeeper cuttings were found in little heaps around the course, but well clear of where your ball should be.



The greens were sanded and, although not the lightning fast pace that they have been at times, still ran truly.

The weather was a worry, again, as the radar showed big rain moving in towards early afternoon. The sky was overcast and there were rumblings of thunder as background noise most of the round. The good news is that, apart from some light drizzle near the end, everyone stayed dry.







Mark On was the single figure handicapper today and played to the conditions for a solid 35 points to take his second win at Links Golf.

Paul Anderson and George Mueller both had 33 points and were involved in their second countback battle for the week. Once again, Paul won the countback with 21 points on the back nine to George’s 15 points.

Winners at Eastern Star

1st Place – Mark On (9) – 35 pts

2nd Place – Paul Anderson (22) – 33 pts c/back



We are back to beautiful Laem Chabang on Friday April 9, and then the big one, Chee Chan on April 19. Two excellent courses to look forward to very soon.













