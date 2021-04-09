Jet skis and speedboats compete in the Pattaya Water Sports Festival 2021

Speedboats and jet skis made waves in Jomtien Beach as marine racers vied for thousands of baht in prizes at the Pattaya Water Sports Festival 2021 held on 26 March to 4 April.







Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim handed out trophies to winners of the 8 categories of jet-ski races and speedboat competitions April 4 on the beach sports arena on Jomtien Beach.

The exciting races were held over two weekends off Jomtien Beach which attracted hundreds of spectators who line the beach cheering on their respective teams.



Jet ski races included the Yamaha Pla-O 650cc, Yamaha XL, Yamaha Pla-O 650cc two-seater, Yamaha Pla-O plus banana boat 710cc, and the Pro Stroke 1,600cc jet ski. Boats competed in the standard 400-horsepower and two-cylinder 400-horsepower open.

First-place finishers in all races won a trophy and a cash prize of 5000-15,000 baht each.







The winners of the 8 categories were the following:

Jet ski Grand Slalom: Thanapol Kongkokkruad, M&M Team received a Trophy and 3000 baht.

Jet ski Yamaha Pla-O 650 cc Standard, 45 years and above: Kriangsak Skulfang (Boonmachai Team) Pattaya Mayor’s Trophy including 6000 baht.

Jet ski Yamaha 650 cc Endurance: Wattana Poomthing (Poomthong Team) Trophy and 5000 baht.



Jet ski Yamaha 650 cc Overlap 2 standard: Rachan Aramwong (C Sport Racing Team) Mayor’s Trophy plus 10,000 baht.

Jet ski Yamaha Pla-O under 710 cc pulling a 3-man banana boat: Somporn Khunjaeng (Champ Boat Team) Mayor’s Trophy and 10,000 baht.

Jet ski Seadoo GTI 130 Stock: Rachan Aramwong (G Force Seabird Team) Mayor’s Trophy and 5000 baht.



Jet ski Yamaha Pla-O 650 cc Standard: Thanwud Raksa (M&M Team) Mayor’s Trophy and 10,000 baht.

Sports Boat 400HP 2 cycle Open: Attapol Ounsri (AMC by Thai Spa Team) Championship Trophy and 15,000 baht.

















