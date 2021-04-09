New Covid-19 wave cancels 30% of Pattaya Songkran hotel bookings

Jetsada Homklin
As a new, more infectious coronavirus variant explodes across the country, a third of Pattaya’s Songkran hotel bookings had been cancelled.

Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter President Phisut Sae-khu on April 8 estimated that 90 percent of Thai families had cancelled their bookings. Reservations from foreigners and Thais without children have remained steady, he said.

Chonburi and Pattaya certainly have seen fewer cases of Covid-19 than Bangkok, where 266 cases were reported April 9. Chonburi, by comparison, reported 34 cases, nine of which were in Banglamung District which includes Pattaya.

The new outbreak is being driven by the so-called “British variant” which is up to 1.7-times more contagious and packs a larger viral load.

Phisut said that, while water splashing was prohibited, Pattaya offers many things to do over the long holiday, including a kite-flying event and the Kong Khao festivals.


