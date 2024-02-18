‘Honda LPGA Thailand 2024’ at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya Feb 22-25

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce that 72 of the world’s best female golfers will compete in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024, from 22-25 February at Siam Country Club Old Course, Pattaya, Chonburi. The tournament will offer a total prize of US$1.7 million (62 million baht) while Honda will also offer its all-new Honda Accord e:HEV, e:HEV RS variant, valued at 1,799,000 Baht for the first player who makes a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.







In its 17th edition, the 72-strong field includes the 60 highest ranked golfers on the 2023 LPGA Priority List, including Lilia Vu, Céline Boutier and Ruoning Yin. Last year, these three players excelled, collectively winning a total of 10 titles. Lilia secured four championships, including two majors; Céline claimed four titles, including one major; and Yin captured two titles, including one major.

Additionally, Allisen Corpuz, the U.S. Women’s Open winner, and former world No.1 Jin Young Ko are confirmed participants, along with Amy Yang, who is competing for her fourth championship.

For Thai players from the Priority List, there are five golfers: Ariya Jutanugarn, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Chanettee Wannasaen, and Patty Tavatanakit.







In addition, there will be 12 invited players, including six players from Thailand. Leading the Thai contingent are Moriya Jutanugarn, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Pornanong Phatlum, Jaravee Boonchant, Eila Galitsky, and Suwichaya Winitchayatham, who triumphed at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 National Qualifier. Additionally, invitations were extended to Yuting Shi of China, and sisters Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai from Japan, along with Luci Li from America.

Mr. Supoj Wongjarasawee, Advisory Group to the Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “Golf has significantly elevated Thailand’s global reputation and has gained increasing popularity over time in the region, especially in the women’s game. Thailand itself is considered a Sports Destination for golf in the East Asian region. I believe that hosting the Honda LPGA Thailand event this time will further promote the golf industry in Thailand. Importantly, it will contribute to enhancing the country’s Soft Power, showcasing its excellence in both culinary and cultural aspects.”









Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chairman of the Board of Honda Automobile (Thailand), said “We take pride in contributing to developing women’s golf in Thailand. We would like to express our gratitude once again to all involved parties who have made this competition possible. We believe it will be another occasion where golf fans in Thailand and worldwide will join in cheering for golf with great excitement.”

Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “TAT has been actively providing support to the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament for nine consecutive years. We have recognised the important role the tournament plays in promoting Thailand as a world-class destination for international golfers, offering more than 300 stunning courses of the highest standard and quality. A a result, the event has helped to expand golf tourism’s contribution to the Thai economy.”







Throughout four days, the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 will promote a range of environmental initiatives and green-minded practices. These include e-tickets in the form of QR code to reduce paper waste. Free drinking water refill stations to encourage participants to refill their drinking water instead of buying bottled water. The use of electric vehicle (EV) shuttle buses for local transport between the event’s venue and Pattaya City. Last but not least, vinyl signs will be upcycled as seatings in the fan zone.







Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 tickets are now available in both general admission and VIP categories at www.hondalpgathailand.com. Bangkok Bank credit card holders can enjoy discounts of up to 15%. Individuals under 16 and those above 60 can register for free admission.

For more details, follow updates at www.hondalpgathailand.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hondalpgathailand. (TAT)

































