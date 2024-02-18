Transvestite violently attacks two women with knife on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Late on the night of February 17, a horrifying incident unfolded at Soi 13, Pattaya Beach Road, leaving two women with grave injuries. The victims, identified as Nitaya Jansuai, 22 and Supranee Khamnoi, 24, were found lying in a pool of blood, their lives hanging in the balance.

Nitaya bore the brunt of the assault, her head, face, and left ear marred by deep stab wounds. Her back also displayed significant lacerations. Meanwhile, Supranee suffered a knife wound to her left ear, adding to the grim scene.







According to Supranee’s account, the alleged assailant was Chirasak Botai, 32, a transvestite who peddles perfume bottles to unsuspecting tourists. The tragic chain of events began when Chirasak propositioned a foreigner for an overnight rendezvous at a nearby hotel. When the tourist declined and retreated to his lodgings approximately 100 meters away, Chirasak’s demeanour shifted dramatically. An altercation ensued between Chirasak and the foreigner’s Thai girlfriend, escalating into violence.







In a chilling twist, Chirasak produced a knife and launched a frenzied attack on Nitaya. Supranee, attempting to intervene, also suffered injuries in the chaotic struggle. Swift police action led to Chirasak’s arrest. His disoriented state and apparent intoxication raised further questions. As the victims fight for survival, authorities are poised to take legal action against the alleged perpetrator. They urge the injured parties to file formal complaints once their medical conditions stabilize.































