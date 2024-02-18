Kidnapped man escapes, seeks refuge in Pattaya restaurant

PATTAYA, Thailand –A 24-year-old man managed to break free from the clutches of his loan shark abductors in the early hours of February 17 and hid in a food shop in Soi Wat Thamsamakkhi, in east Pattaya.

The victim, identified as Chaitong Khanthong, bore the brunt of his captors’ brutality. His injuries included a fractured skull, visible bleeding, and extensive bruising. Concealed beneath a layer of cemented washing section outside the establishment, Chaitong recounted his chilling ordeal to the authorities.







According to his testimony, Chaitong was forcibly abducted from his residence in Sri Racha, leaving his one-year-old child unattended. He was then transported to South Pattaya, where he endured physical assault, blindfolding, and binding. His desperate escape through a window led him to seek refuge and assistance.

Rescue teams swiftly provided first aid upon arrival, while police officers initiated a manhunt based on the victim’s description. The situation took a complex turn due to Chaitong’s employment under Boy, a prominent loan collector. Chaitong’s struggle to collect debts strained his relationship with Boy, adding layers of intrigue to the case.

The alleged perpetrators, driving a white Toyota Fortuner SUV, fled upon police presence but were later intercepted. Inside the vehicle, authorities recovered a baseball bat and binding materials.

In a surprising twist, Boy denied any involvement, claiming that Chaitong had failed to honour repayment agreements. As investigations continue, authorities plan to conduct interviews with both the victim and the alleged perpetrators in their pursuit of a just resolution to this brutal conflict.































